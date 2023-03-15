WATCH LIVE: Medication abortion hearing taking place in Amarillo with nationwide implications

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today a federal judge in Amarillo will hear an abortion medication case with nationwide implications.

The case is to undo approval of an abortion drug, mifepristone which is one of two drugs used. Anti-abortion advocates filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration alleging it improperly approved the drug 23 years ago.

The lawsuit seeks several actions, including an injunction ordering the FDA to drop its approval of the drug.

This would essentially block the drug’s use nationwide, at least temporarily while the federal judge hears the case.

The hearing is scheduled for 9:00 a.m., and both sides will have two hours to present their argument.

The judge’s first ruling on the case will only focus on the preliminary injunction request.

While no cameras are allowed inside the courtroom, NewsChannel 10 has live cameras outside of the courthouse with a look at the crowd gathering to show support for their sides.

