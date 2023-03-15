Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

WATCH LIVE: Medication abortion hearing taking place in Amarillo with nationwide implications

By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today a federal judge in Amarillo will hear an abortion medication case with nationwide implications.

The case is to undo approval of an abortion drug, mifepristone which is one of two drugs used. Anti-abortion advocates filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration alleging it improperly approved the drug 23 years ago.

The lawsuit seeks several actions, including an injunction ordering the FDA to drop its approval of the drug.

This would essentially block the drug’s use nationwide, at least temporarily while the federal judge hears the case.

The hearing is scheduled for 9:00 a.m., and both sides will have two hours to present their argument.

The judge’s first ruling on the case will only focus on the preliminary injunction request.

While no cameras are allowed inside the courtroom, NewsChannel 10 has live cameras outside of the courthouse with a look at the crowd gathering to show support for their sides.

Caption

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visa, Mastercard, and Discover recently paused a decision to categorize purchases at gun shops.
Amarillo gun shop owners on credit card tracking
A church in Dalhart caught fire last night.
Officials investigating after a church caught fire in Dalhart
Police said no charges are expected for the driver of the vehicle, who remained at the scene.
Police: Vehicle strikes teens riding stolen horses; 1 killed, 2 injured
An Amarillo Federal Judge has scheduled the first hearing this week for a case to undo approval...
Federal Judge in Amarillo holds hearing on fate of abortion-pill
Thomas Shaw said his son's teacher at Liberty Middle School offered him a granola bar after he...
School to pay $1M to family of 8th grader who died after eating teacher’s granola bar

Latest News

Today a federal judge in Amarillo will hear an abortion medication case with nationwide...
Medication abortion hearing taking place in Amarillo with nationwide implications
Dumas has placed a water boil notice after after water main break on Pecan Ave.
Dumas places water boil notice after water main break
WATCH LIVE: Medication abortion hearing scheduled for Wednesday in Amarillo
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare
City of Amarillo approves 5 veterinarians for Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare