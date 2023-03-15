United Way of Amarillo and Canyon focuses on A.L.I.C.E. population

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Way of Amarillo and Canyon is putting more focus on the A.L.I.C.E. population in Randall and Potter counties.

A.L.I.C.E. stands for Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, & Employed and represents the part of our population that lives above the federal poverty line but below the local cost of living.

According to United Way these are people who work everyday to keep the community healthy, educated, and sage, who have to make difficult decisions when it comes to finances.

“As we see that the poverty line it kind ebs and flows, but the A.L.I.C.E. population absolutely is growing, that’s why we’re trying to focus at it,” says UWAC Senior Director of Community Impact, Adam Leathers.

Based on a study done by United Way, around 24 percent of Randall County is considered A.L.I.C.E., as well as 32 percent of Potter County.

United Way of Amarillo and Canyon is putting more focus on the A.L.I.C.E. population in Randall and Potter County. (United Way of Amarillo and Canyon)

Leathers says A.L.I.C.E. could be someone you talk to everyday or maybe even you yourself.

“We’ve discovered that those who are in that A.L.I.C.E. section, when they do reach out for resources every time we keep hearing, oh this is the first time I’ve had to do this,” says Leather.

Leather also says knowing these numbers will help United Way and those who provide resources a better understanding of how they are able to help.

New Statistics of the A.L.I.C.E population will be out in the near future.

