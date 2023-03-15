Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Stream the Caprock vs Amarillo High and Randall vs West Plains baseball games

TPSN will be hosting the Caprock vs Amarillo High and Randall vs West Plains baseball game here.
TPSN will be hosting the Caprock vs Amarillo High and Randall vs West Plains baseball game here.(TPSN)
By Mike Roden
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will be hosting the Caprock vs Amarillo High and Randall vs West Plains baseball games here.

The games are scheduled for Friday, March 17.

To listen to the Caprock vs Amarillo High baseball game at 5 p.m., click here.

To listen to the Randall vs West Plains baseball game at 1 p.m., click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visa, Mastercard, and Discover recently paused a decision to categorize purchases at gun shops.
Amarillo gun shop owners on credit card tracking
A church in Dalhart caught fire last night.
Officials investigating after a church caught fire in Dalhart
The Texas Rangers are investigating after an inmate died after being found unresponsive in his...
Inmate dead after being found unresponsive in cell at Deaf Smith County Jail
Police said no charges are expected for the driver of the vehicle, who remained at the scene.
Police: Vehicle strikes teens riding stolen horses; 1 killed, 2 injured
A woman was reportedly found dead inside a car at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las...
Body goes undiscovered at airport for 23 days

Latest News

Palo Duro baseball takes two in doubleheader against River Road.
Palo Duro baseball takes two over River Road in doubleheader
Randall Raiders ahead of tournament action at Hodgetown.
Randall and Dumas set to open district play on Thursday
West Plains senior Jedd Phillips during the Wolves home game against Pampa.
G.O.A.T. of the Week: Jedd Phillips
Hutton Sharp leading sharp turnaround for Lady Rebels soccer
Hutton Sharp leading sharp turnaround for Lady Rebels soccer