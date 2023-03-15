Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Michael Mook, Hart Pisani and Mikaehla Connor

If you missed today’s interviews with Michael Mook, Hart Pisani and Mikaehla Connor on the...
If you missed today’s interviews with Michael Mook, Hart Pisani and Mikaehla Connor on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Michael Mook, Hart Pisani and Mikaehla Connor on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Michael Mook, WT Softball Head Coach:

We chat with Coach Mook on the upcoming game against Oklahoma Christian, the teams game plan and more!

Hart Pisani, Amarillo Globe-News Sports Reporter:

We chat with Hart Pisani on his experience with last nights WT basketball game, and more!

Mikaehla Connor, WT Women’s Basketball Assistant Coach:

We chat with Connor on the successful season at WT, what the team succeeded, plus more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visa, Mastercard, and Discover recently paused a decision to categorize purchases at gun shops.
Amarillo gun shop owners on credit card tracking
A church in Dalhart caught fire last night.
Officials investigating after a church caught fire in Dalhart
The Texas Rangers are investigating after an inmate died after being found unresponsive in his...
Inmate dead after being found unresponsive in cell at Deaf Smith County Jail
Police said no charges are expected for the driver of the vehicle, who remained at the scene.
Police: Vehicle strikes teens riding stolen horses; 1 killed, 2 injured
A woman was reportedly found dead inside a car at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las...
Body goes undiscovered at airport for 23 days

Latest News

sprots
SPORTS DRIVE: Mikaehla Connor, WT Women’s Basketball Assistant Coach
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Michael Mook, WT Softball Head Coach
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Hart Pisani, Amarillo Globe-News Sports Reporter
Randall Raiders ahead of tournament action at Hodgetown.
Randall and Dumas set to open district play on Thursday