Shamrock to host 76th annual St. Patrick’s celebration this week

SHAMROCK, Texas (KFDA) - Shamrock will be hosting their 76th annual St. Patrick’s event this Friday.

The event starts March 17, opening with a Carnival, followed by the kickoff banquet and Country Club Dance featuring River Drivers and Seth Ward & The Silence.

Saturday, a full schedule of events is on tape starting with a 5K run, Old Settlers Reunion, Shotgun Shoot and Donegal Bead Contest followed by the events Parade at 10:30 a.m., which will run down main street.

After the parade, participants will enjoy dozens of events including a Motorcycle Rally and Poker Run, The Legends Car Show, the Annual Cornhole Tournament, the Ranch Rodeo and Open Ranch Bronc Ride, Rusty’s Wing Eating Contest, the Green Beer Pour and more.

On Sunday, Gravel Grinder Bike Ride at 9 a.m., followed by Carnival and the Arts and Crafts show.

For the full schedule, click here.

