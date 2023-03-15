Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Shamrock to host 76th annual St. Patrick’s celebration this week

Shamrock will be hosting the St. Patrick 76th annual event
Shamrock will be hosting the St. Patrick 76th annual event(Source: Shamrock St. Patrick's)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAMROCK, Texas (KFDA) - Shamrock will be hosting their 76th annual St. Patrick’s event this Friday.

The event starts March 17, opening with a Carnival, followed by the kickoff banquet and Country Club Dance featuring River Drivers and Seth Ward & The Silence.

Saturday, a full schedule of events is on tape starting with a 5K run, Old Settlers Reunion, Shotgun Shoot and Donegal Bead Contest followed by the events Parade at 10:30 a.m., which will run down main street.

After the parade, participants will enjoy dozens of events including a Motorcycle Rally and Poker Run, The Legends Car Show, the Annual Cornhole Tournament, the Ranch Rodeo and Open Ranch Bronc Ride, Rusty’s Wing Eating Contest, the Green Beer Pour and more.

On Sunday, Gravel Grinder Bike Ride at 9 a.m., followed by Carnival and the Arts and Crafts show.

For the full schedule, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visa, Mastercard, and Discover recently paused a decision to categorize purchases at gun shops.
Amarillo gun shop owners on credit card tracking
A church in Dalhart caught fire last night.
Officials investigating after a church caught fire in Dalhart
Police said no charges are expected for the driver of the vehicle, who remained at the scene.
Police: Vehicle strikes teens riding stolen horses; 1 killed, 2 injured
A woman was reportedly found dead inside a car at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las...
Body goes undiscovered at airport for 23 days
An Amarillo Federal Judge has scheduled the first hearing this week for a case to undo approval...
Federal Judge in Amarillo holds hearing on fate of abortion-pill

Latest News

The Texas Rangers are investigating after an inmate died after being found unresponsive in his...
Inmate dead after being found unresponsive in cell at Deaf Smith County Jail
The Hereford Regional Medical Center will be hosting a blood drive on Friday.
Hereford Regional Medical Center hosting blood drive Friday
Today a federal judge in Amarillo will hear an abortion medication case with nationwide...
WATCH LIVE: Medication abortion hearing taking place in Amarillo with nationwide implications
Today a federal judge in Amarillo will hear an abortion medication case with nationwide...
Medication abortion hearing taking place in Amarillo with nationwide implications