Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Ricky Bobby’s ‘Talladega Nights’ mansion hits market for nearly $10M

The Lake Norman mansion featured in "Talladega Nights" has hit the market for nearly $10 million.
The Lake Norman mansion featured in "Talladega Nights" has hit the market for nearly $10 million.(Re/Max)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNELIUS, N.C. (Gray News) - You could buy Ricky Bobby’s house from “Talladega Nights” fame.

Re/Max has the Lake Norman mansion that was owned by the movie character Ricky Bobby in the 2006 film listed for $9.9 million.

The Lake Norman mansion featured in "Talladega Nights" has hit the market for nearly $10 million.
The Lake Norman mansion featured in "Talladega Nights" has hit the market for nearly $10 million.(Re/Max)

The home features six bedrooms and nine total baths with more than 12,000 square feet of space on 1.3 acres.

The property is located in Cornelius and hosted several iconic scenes from the movie, including what the listing calls a Ricky Bobby room which has a fireplace surrounded by windows featuring water views.

The Lake Norman mansion featured in "Talladega Nights" has hit the market for nearly $10 million.
The Lake Norman mansion featured in "Talladega Nights" has hit the market for nearly $10 million.(Re/Max)

The 12,000-square-foot home has three floors and an elevator.

According to the listing, the property’s owners recently completed renovations at the home that sits near Lake Norman with its own docks, a private garden, an infinity pool and a hot tub.

The Lake Norman mansion featured in "Talladega Nights" has hit the market for nearly $10 million.
The Lake Norman mansion featured in "Talladega Nights" has hit the market for nearly $10 million.(Re/Max)

Cornelius is about 25 minutes north of Charlotte as many scenes from “Talladega Nights: The Ballard of Ricky Bobby” starring Will Ferrell were filmed in North Carolina.

Interested buyers can contact Kandi Lowe with Re/Max at 704-502-1190.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New in Amarillo: Latin food options come to town
New in Amarillo: Latin food options come to town
Valentin Pacheco Moncada
Man arrested after shooting, hitting vehicle over the weekend in Amarillo, police say
Man arrested after a police chase in Dumas resulting a deputy vehicle being hit on Sunday.
Suspect arrested after police chase in Dumas, hitting deputy with car
Visa, Mastercard, and Discover recently paused a decision to categorize purchases at gun shops.
Amarillo gun shop owners on credit card tracking
An Amarillo Federal Judge has scheduled the first hearing this week for a case to undo approval...
Federal Judge in Amarillo holds hearing on fate of abortion-pill

Latest News

FILE - In this image from video released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, Alec Baldwin...
Special prosecutor steps down in case against Alec Baldwin
A roadway caution sign is seen as motorists commute during a winter snow storm Tuesday, March...
Late-winter storm pummels Northeast with heavy, wet snow
Wild weather is impacting millions of people from coast-to-coast Tuesday.
More rain, snow, flooding pounding both U.S. coasts
Mesalands Community College Board of Trustees received President Gregory T. Busch’s Resignation...
Mesalands Community College receives President Gregory T. Busch’s resignation
Mesalands Community College
‘Our top priority is our students,’ Mesalands Community College appoints temporary president