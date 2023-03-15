Who's Hiring?
Reality star Todd Chrisley’s son Kyle charged with assault

Kyle Chrisley is facing aggravated assault charges in Tennessee.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) — Kyle Chrisley, the son of reality TV star Todd Chrisley of the show “Chrisley Knows Best,” has been charged with aggravated assault in Tennessee, authorities said.

The arrest comes just months after his father and stepmother, Julie Chrisley, were both sentenced to several years in prison for charges including bank fraud and tax evasion.

Kyle Chrisley was charged Tuesday with aggravated assault in Smyrna, news outlets reported, citing Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lisa Marchesoni. Chrisley was booked in the Rutherford County jail and later released on $3,000 bond, Marchesoni said.

The tight-knit, boisterous Chrisley family gained fame with the reality show, which was first recorded in the Atlanta area and later in Nashville. Smyrna is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Nashville.

Federal prosecutors said the couple engaged in an extensive bank fraud scheme and then hid their wealth from tax authorities while flaunting their lavish lifestyle.

Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley got seven years behind bars, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Atlanta.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

