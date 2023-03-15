Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Randall and Dumas set to open district play on Thursday

Randall Raiders ahead of tournament action at Hodgetown.
Randall Raiders ahead of tournament action at Hodgetown.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - District play is starting up for high school baseball around the Amarillo area this week.

The Randall Raiders will be opening things up on Thursday as one of the top ranked teams in the area. In the latest high school coaches’ poll for 4A teams, Randall ranked all the way up at 3rd. The Raiders start their district schedule with a matchup against the Dumas Demons at home.

Randall has posted a 14-3 record during non-district play. That includes a sweep of the Randy Keller Tournament in Amarillo last week.

Overall, the team has won 10 straight and over the last six games, they’ve outscores their opponents 61-5.

“Even in college, I don’t know if I played on teams with talent at every position like this.” Raiders head coach Cory Hamilton said of this year’s roster. “Any given day they don’t have to be the hero. There’s a lot of guys on this team that can do some damage.”

“It goes through all of our heads, but for the most part we try to stay humble about it.” Oral Roberts commit and Randall senior Kole Dudding said of the talent the team possesses. “[We} know that if we do the right things and do the little things right then we have a chance to beat anybody. Besides the talent, we’re gonna work hard and we’re gonna show up to every single game and play every opponent like it’s the last one.”

The district opener against Dumas will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Next Tuesday, the Raiders will be playing against the Canyon Eagles. You can stream the game live on TPSN.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New in Amarillo: Latin food options come to town
New in Amarillo: Latin food options come to town
Valentin Pacheco Moncada
Man arrested after shooting, hitting vehicle over the weekend in Amarillo, police say
Man arrested after a police chase in Dumas resulting a deputy vehicle being hit on Sunday.
Suspect arrested after police chase in Dumas, hitting deputy with car
Visa, Mastercard, and Discover recently paused a decision to categorize purchases at gun shops.
Amarillo gun shop owners on credit card tracking
An Amarillo Federal Judge has scheduled the first hearing this week for a case to undo approval...
Federal Judge in Amarillo holds hearing on fate of abortion-pill

Latest News

West Texas A&M beats Midwestern State.
Thornton’s buzzer beater called off as West Texas A&M men’s basketball falls in South Central Regional Championship
The March Madness logo is shown on the court during a break in a first-round NCAA college...
MARCH MADNESS: Play your bracket against the Channel 10 Sports Team
If you missed todays interviews with John Doan, Brooke Walthall, Kj Doyle and Rylee Robinson on...
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with John Doan, Brooke Walthall, Kj Doyle and Rylee Robinson
John Doan, Canyon Baseball Head Coach
SPORTS DRIVE: John Doan