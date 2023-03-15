Randall and Dumas set to open district play on Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - District play is starting up for high school baseball around the Amarillo area this week.

The Randall Raiders will be opening things up on Thursday as one of the top ranked teams in the area. In the latest high school coaches’ poll for 4A teams, Randall ranked all the way up at 3rd. The Raiders start their district schedule with a matchup against the Dumas Demons at home.

Randall has posted a 14-3 record during non-district play. That includes a sweep of the Randy Keller Tournament in Amarillo last week.

Overall, the team has won 10 straight and over the last six games, they’ve outscores their opponents 61-5.

“Even in college, I don’t know if I played on teams with talent at every position like this.” Raiders head coach Cory Hamilton said of this year’s roster. “Any given day they don’t have to be the hero. There’s a lot of guys on this team that can do some damage.”

“It goes through all of our heads, but for the most part we try to stay humble about it.” Oral Roberts commit and Randall senior Kole Dudding said of the talent the team possesses. “[We} know that if we do the right things and do the little things right then we have a chance to beat anybody. Besides the talent, we’re gonna work hard and we’re gonna show up to every single game and play every opponent like it’s the last one.”

The district opener against Dumas will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Next Tuesday, the Raiders will be playing against the Canyon Eagles. You can stream the game live on TPSN.

