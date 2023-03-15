Palo Duro baseball takes two over River Road in doubleheader

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Dons took both halves of the doubleheader at home against River Road on Wednesday.

In the first game, the Dons jumped out to a 10-2 lead thanks to a three-run third inning and a six-run fourth inning. River Road tried to climb back into it as Clell Caldwell blasted a two-run homer out of the ballpark in the fifth, but the Wildcats still fell 13-7.

In the second game, it was River Road getting out to the early lead. The Wildcats scored in bunches over the first two innings to go up 7-2 on Palo Duro, but the Dons’ bats picked up in a hurry as they climbed all the way back into it and won an offensive showcase 16-15.

Jacob Jimenez for the Dons shined in the wins with five total RBIs (two in the first game, three in the second) to go along with four hits. Leslie Shaw also had a big day for Palo Duro with the Dons only home run of the day and seven runs scored.

This was the final non-district matchup of the season as Thursday marks the start of district play for a number of teams around the area. The Dons open district play on Saturday at 1:00pm CT against Amarillo High. Currently, River Road’s next game is scheduled for March 28th against Bushland with an open date scheduled for March 21st. However, the River Road schedule leaves open the possibility for another matchup to be added with a “to be announced” matchup scheduled for March 25th.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.