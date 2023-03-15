Who's Hiring?
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT
The full variety of high plains weather will be on display these next 24-48 hours. For Wednesday, expect winds turning out of the southwest early, and kicking up into the 20-30 mph range with gusts over 40 expected at times. Temperatures will be warm, with mid-to-high 70°s expected nearly area-wide. Thanks to yesterday’s moisture, fire danger is lower than it could be! Looking ahead to Thursday, a cold front looks to arrive early, prompting a sharp cool down, and perhaps some rain and snow for most of the area, with the northwest seeing the best snow chances, rain expected everywhere else. This will set up a cooler period for the end of spring break!

Windy Warm Windy Cold
