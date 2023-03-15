Who's Hiring?
Mesalands Community College receives President Gregory T. Busch’s resignation

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KFDA) - Mesalands Community College Board of Trustees received President Gregory T. Busch’s Resignation on Friday, March 10.

The resignation was sent through legal counsel.

“I care deeply for the students, college, and Tucumcari. I am dedicated to student success and opening doors to access,” stated Dr. Bush in the opening of his resignation. “I am proud to have helped the college achieve national and international acclaim.”

Last week it was announced that Mesalands Community College had appointed a temporary president.

The faculty, staff, and student body voted no confidence in regards to the previous president. They believed the ousted president wasn’t working in the best interest of Mesalands.

The college appointed Dr. Allen Moss as Temporary Acting President with a new plan to save the school and the students it serves.

The plan involves pay cuts, possibly eliminating low enrollment programs, implementing a hiring freeze, and shifting faculty and staff.

All of this would be to meet the needs of the college, while staying on budget.

It has been estimated that Mesalands Community College will be back on budget by the end of June and continue to take necessary steps to be successful from here on.

