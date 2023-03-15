Inmate dead after being found unresponsive in cell at Deaf Smith County Jail

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Rangers are investigating a death of an inmate after he was found unresponsive in his cell.

According to the release, on Sunday, March 12, at around 8:15 a.m., an inmate was found unresponsive in a Deaf Smith County Jail cell.

The inmate was transported to Hereford Regional Medical Center hospital where he was pronounced dead after 9 a.m.

The body has been sent to autopsy and the Texas Rangers are investigating.

