Inmate dead after being found unresponsive in cell at Deaf Smith County Jail
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Rangers are investigating a death of an inmate after he was found unresponsive in his cell.
According to the release, on Sunday, March 12, at around 8:15 a.m., an inmate was found unresponsive in a Deaf Smith County Jail cell.
The inmate was transported to Hereford Regional Medical Center hospital where he was pronounced dead after 9 a.m.
The body has been sent to autopsy and the Texas Rangers are investigating.
