Inmate dead after being found unresponsive in cell at Deaf Smith County Jail

The Texas Rangers are investigating after an inmate died after being found unresponsive in his...
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Rangers are investigating a death of an inmate after he was found unresponsive in his cell.

According to the release, on Sunday, March 12, at around 8:15 a.m., an inmate was found unresponsive in a Deaf Smith County Jail cell.

The inmate was transported to Hereford Regional Medical Center hospital where he was pronounced dead after 9 a.m.

The body has been sent to autopsy and the Texas Rangers are investigating.

