HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Hereford Regional Medical Center will be hosting a blood drive on Friday.

The drive will be on Friday, March 17, from 2;30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the education room of the hospital.

Donors must schedule an appointment online, here, or call (877) 340-8777.

