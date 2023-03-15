Who's Hiring?
Doppler Dave Tracks A Major Weather Change

By Dave Oliver
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The stage is set for an abrupt weather change over the next 24 hours. Today we are experiencing strong warm and dry winds gusting over 40mph from the SW with highs in the upper 70s to even 80 in a few spots. Tomorrow, however, a sudden switch to a cold north wind is expected that gusts over 30mph as temperatures fall into the 40s and even 30s by late afternoon. WInd chills tomorrow will plunge into the 20s for the afternoon hours. We also expect to track some rain changing to snow during the day. In northern areas, a couple of inches may be possible mainly in grassy areas. For Amarillo, rain may change to snow with minor accumulations over grass and rooftops with roads basically remaining wet. Cold temps in the 40s with 20s at night will continue through Friday for St Patrick’s Day.

VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave, 03/15
