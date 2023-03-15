City of Amarillo, non-profits experiencing increased numbers of surrendered animals

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo as well as many non-profit’s and small businesses are seeing an increase in the number of surrendered animals.

City of Amarillo, ASPCA, The Forgotten Dog League of Amarillo, and White House Pet Supplies have been working diligently to find a solution to this problem, but the demand is more than ever.

“With the overpopulation of animals due to a multitude of reasons for not spaying and neutering it has caused an ever growing number of abandoning, dumping and surrendering of unwanted pets,” said Jessica McLeod, executive director of Forgotten Dog League of Amarillo.

The City of Amarillo is seeing 500 to 1000 animals coming to the shelter every month. Check out the Daily Report card for animals in shelters here. Dog and Cat population numbers in the shelter are compiled daily.

“As a training facility we have owners who drop dogs off for training and never come back for them,” said Lisa White, owner of White House Pet Supplies.

Amarillo S.P.C.A. has also seen an increase in surrendered pets from those who received pets at Christmas or pets who are pregnant.

“We had a dog that was dropped off outside our front porch, they had her in a crate, they took her out, tied her to the front crate and she was pregnant. And she produced. We still have her here. She’s up in one of our pens and she produced seven little babies out here,” said Debra Hall, facility manager for the Amarillo S.P.C.A.

The help the community with increasing numbers of pets, Amarillo S.P.C.A. is giving out vouchers for a $40 spray and neuter at P.E.T.S. of Amarillo.

To set up an appointment with P.E.T.S. of Amarillo directly, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.