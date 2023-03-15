Who's Hiring?
City of Amarillo approves $3.75 million for new tech greenhouse plant

By Nicole Williams
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Over the next seven years, 10 tech-driven greenhouses will be built in northeast Amarillo to grow produce like lettuce and tomatoes year-round.

The plants are designed to be within a 500 mile radius for distribution.

“So by being here in Amarillo, you can get to Denver, Albuquerque, Oklahoma City, Dallas Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, almost all of the Texas market from being right here, in Amarillo,” said Kevin Carter, President and CEO of the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation.

Carter says over the next 20 years the greenhouse project would be about a $1.8 billion boost for the city’s economy.

“It’s going to be a big boost for our economy. You’re talking $70 or $80 million a year in economic activity, including payroll for those, about a $35 million payroll,” said Carter.

The company will get a 100 percent pass the first year on property taxes - in the second year and beyond- it will pay 10 percent until 100 percent is realized.

“It could have the possibility of lowering taxes just because of the boost in tax revenue,” said Carter.

The plant is said to bring in 750 jobs over the four phases.

Carter says phase one will be an estimated $1 billon, and greenhouses will be spread throughout the phases.

The company is still in the vetting process to choose Amarillo and an official announcement should be made in 90 days.

