3 Amarillo area teachers honored as Teachers on the Rise for February

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread announced the February winners of the 10th annual Teachers On The Rise program.

The winners for February are: Hannah Watters of Eastridge Elementary (Amarillo ISD), Heather Thormeier of River Road Middle School (River Road ISD) and Kyle Hewitt of Randall High School(Canyon ISD).

“We want to congratulate all of our teachers and students who were a part of this round of winners,” said Nancy Sharp, corporate engagement director for The United Family. “There are so many teachers who are deserving of recognition in our communities. With a couple more months ahead of us, we encourage everyone to keep nominating!”

Winning teachers receive a $100 United Supermarkets gift card, $100 American Express gift card from Liberty Packaging in Amarillo and a gift basket full of Mrs Baird’s goodies.

The students who nominate a winning teacher also receive a $50 American Express gift card.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.