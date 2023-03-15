Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

3 Amarillo area teachers honored as Teachers on the Rise for February

The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread announced the February winners of the 10th annual...
The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread announced the February winners of the 10th annual Teachers On The Rise program.(United Supermarkets/Mrs Baird's)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread announced the February winners of the 10th annual Teachers On The Rise program.

The winners for February are: Hannah Watters of Eastridge Elementary (Amarillo ISD), Heather Thormeier of River Road Middle School (River Road ISD) and Kyle Hewitt of Randall High School(Canyon ISD).

“We want to congratulate all of our teachers and students who were a part of this round of winners,” said Nancy Sharp, corporate engagement director for The United Family. “There are so many teachers who are deserving of recognition in our communities. With a couple more months ahead of us, we encourage everyone to keep nominating!”

Winning teachers receive a $100 United Supermarkets gift card, $100 American Express gift card from Liberty Packaging in Amarillo and a gift basket full of Mrs Baird’s goodies.

The students who nominate a winning teacher also receive a $50 American Express gift card.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visa, Mastercard, and Discover recently paused a decision to categorize purchases at gun shops.
Amarillo gun shop owners on credit card tracking
A church in Dalhart caught fire last night.
Officials investigating after a church caught fire in Dalhart
Police said no charges are expected for the driver of the vehicle, who remained at the scene.
Police: Vehicle strikes teens riding stolen horses; 1 killed, 2 injured
A woman was reportedly found dead inside a car at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las...
Body goes undiscovered at airport for 23 days
An Amarillo Federal Judge has scheduled the first hearing this week for a case to undo approval...
Federal Judge in Amarillo holds hearing on fate of abortion-pill

Latest News

Dumas has placed a water boil notice after after water main break on Pecan Ave.
Dumas places water boil notice after water main break
The Texas Rangers are investigating after an inmate died after being found unresponsive in his...
Inmate dead after being found unresponsive in cell at Deaf Smith County Jail
Shamrock will be hosting the St. Patrick 76th annual event
Shamrock to host 76th annual St. Patrick’s celebration this week
The Hereford Regional Medical Center will be hosting a blood drive on Friday.
Hereford Regional Medical Center hosting blood drive Friday