Winds On The Increase

VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave, 03/14
By Dave Oliver
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Breezy conditions returned today but will increase further tomorrow as a strong low pressure system strengthens nearby. Moist southerly winds will bring some low clouds overnight which will keep low from dropping below 40. Dry SW winds will then escalate tomorrow leading to blustery and dry downslope winds that gust over 40mph. With highs in the upper 70s and low humidity, fire danger will be on the rise tomorrow. The next cold front headed our way will seep into the region on Thursday and will drop temps into the 40s and generate the next chance for rain and snow.

Morning Moisture