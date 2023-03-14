West Texas A&M baseball riding hot streak with 9-1 record over last 10 games

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M baseball team is on fire. They’ve won 9 of their last 10 games. That includes a four-game sweep over the weekend on the road against the Cameron Aggies.

Their record is now up to 16-6 after starting the season 7-5. WTAMU ourscored Cameron 49-22 during the series.

Assistant coach Cory Hall is very proud of how the team performed on the road in a tough environment.

“It’s always big to be able to sweep on the road.” Hall said. “[Coach Vanderburg] always says win series on the road and sweep at home. That’s always the goal. If you can get three on the road, that’s a really good weekend. To be able to get four, is always above and beyond. Cameron, their record may not show it, but that’s a competitive club. To be able to go to their place and come away with four wins, that’s a really really good weekend.”

The baseball team returns home this weekend for a four-game set with UT - Permian Basin.

