West Texas A&M baseball riding hot streak with 9-1 record over last 10 games

WTAMU baseball head coach Matt Vanderburg and his team during opening day.
WTAMU baseball head coach Matt Vanderburg and his team during opening day.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M baseball team is on fire. They’ve won 9 of their last 10 games. That includes a four-game sweep over the weekend on the road against the Cameron Aggies.

Their record is now up to 16-6 after starting the season 7-5. WTAMU ourscored Cameron 49-22 during the series.

Assistant coach Cory Hall is very proud of how the team performed on the road in a tough environment.

“It’s always big to be able to sweep on the road.” Hall said. “[Coach Vanderburg] always says win series on the road and sweep at home. That’s always the goal. If you can get three on the road, that’s a really good weekend. To be able to get four, is always above and beyond. Cameron, their record may not show it, but that’s a competitive club. To be able to go to their place and come away with four wins, that’s a really really good weekend.”

The baseball team returns home this weekend for a four-game set with UT - Permian Basin.

