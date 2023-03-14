SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with John Doan, Brooke Walthall, Kj Doyle and Rylee Robinson

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed todays interviews with John Doan, Brooke Walthall, Kj Doyle and Rylee Robinson on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

John Doan, Canyon Baseball Head Coach:

We chat with Coach Doan about the teams performance during the Randy Keller Tournament, how they’re about to start district play and more!

Brooke Walthall, Randall Girls Basketball Head Coach:

We chat with with Coach Walthall about how their season went, what their plans are for next year and more!

KJ Doyle and Rylee Robinson make their picks for this year’s March Madness

KJ and Rylee chat with us about their picks for March Madness this year and remind everyone they can take part and join NewsChannel 10′s sports personalities by clicking here.

