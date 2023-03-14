Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with John Doan, Brooke Walthall, Kj Doyle and Rylee Robinson

If you missed todays interviews with John Doan, Brooke Walthall, Kj Doyle and Rylee Robinson on...
If you missed todays interviews with John Doan, Brooke Walthall, Kj Doyle and Rylee Robinson on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed todays interviews with John Doan, Brooke Walthall, Kj Doyle and Rylee Robinson on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

John Doan, Canyon Baseball Head Coach:

We chat with Coach Doan about the teams performance during the Randy Keller Tournament, how they’re about to start district play and more!

Brooke Walthall, Randall Girls Basketball Head Coach:

We chat with with Coach Walthall about how their season went, what their plans are for next year and more!

KJ Doyle and Rylee Robinson make their picks for this year’s March Madness

KJ and Rylee chat with us about their picks for March Madness this year and remind everyone they can take part and join NewsChannel 10′s sports personalities by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New in Amarillo: Latin food options come to town
New in Amarillo: Latin food options come to town
Valentin Pacheco Moncada
Man arrested after shooting, hitting vehicle over the weekend in Amarillo, police say
Man arrested after a police chase in Dumas resulting a deputy vehicle being hit on Sunday.
Suspect arrested after police chase in Dumas, hitting deputy with car
An Amarillo Federal Judge has scheduled the first hearing this week for a case to undo approval...
Federal Judge in Amarillo holds hearing on fate of abortion-pill
Visa, Mastercard, and Discover recently paused a decision to categorize purchases at gun shops.
Amarillo gun shop owners on credit card tracking

Latest News

The March Madness logo is shown on the court during a break in a first-round NCAA college...
MARCH MADNESS: Play your bracket against the Channel 10 Sports Team
John Doan, Canyon Baseball Head Coach
SPORTS DRIVE: John Doan
Kj Doyle and Rylee Robinson make their picks for this year’s March Madness
SPORTS DRIVE: KJ Doyle and Rylee Robinson
Brooke Walthall, Randall Girls Basketball Head Coach
SPORTS DRIVE: Brooke Walthall