Roosevelt County Board of Commission hosting ground ceremony for new food pantry building

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The Roosevelt County Board of Commission and officials from the Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico will be hosting a ceremonial ground breaking.

The ceremony will be on Thursday, March 16, at 4 p.m. at 1111 W Fir.

Nixon Enterprises was awarded the bid by the Commission and will construct an approximate 800 square foot metal building to house the food pantry.

