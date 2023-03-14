Who's Hiring?
Roosevelt County Board of Commission hosting ground ceremony for new food pantry building

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The Roosevelt County Board of Commission and officials from the Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico will be hosting a ceremonial ground breaking.

The ceremony will be on Thursday, March 16, at 4 p.m. at 1111 W Fir.

Nixon Enterprises was awarded the bid by the Commission and will construct an approximate 800 square foot metal building to house the food pantry.

