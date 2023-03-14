Officials investigating after a church caught fire in Dalhart

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - Dalhart officials are investigating after a church caught fire yesterday.

About 8:44 p.m. on Monday, Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department was called out to a structure fire at New Light Baptist Church, located on Elm Avenue and 1st Street.

When fire crews showed up, heavy smoke and flames were showing in the building, said DVFD Fire Chief Mario Garcia.

He said the church has been vacant for years and no one was inside.

The fire quickly spread in the building, and also burned grass and a trailer. No injuries were reported and the fire was brought under control.

Along with DVFD, Dalhart Police Department, Dallam County Sheriff’s Office, Hartley Fire crews and Hartley County Sheriff’s Office responded.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.