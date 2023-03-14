Morning Moisture

Who's Hiring?
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
As you’re waking up Tuesday morning, the southern half of the area is seeing light rain mixed with a little snow/graupel (frozen pellets) with quieter conditions to the north. Some icy surfaces will be possible, so keep an eye out for that! As we go into the mid-morning hours, moisture will continue to track off towards the east, leaving the area by right around lunchtime. After that, conditions will clear in the west first, leading to warmer conditions that way, with 60°s expected, and then down to the 50°s in the east where it’ll begin to warm later. For Wednesday, expect warm & windy conditions.

