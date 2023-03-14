Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Medication abortion hearing scheduled for Wednesday in Amarillo

VIDEO: Medication abortion hearing scheduled for Wednesday in Amarillo
By KFDA Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tomorrow a federal judge in Amarillo will be hearing an abortion case with nationwide implications.

The case is to undo approval of an abortion drug, mifepristone which is one of two drugs used. Anti-abortion advocates filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration alleging it improperly approved the drug 23 years ago.

The lawsuit seeks several actions, including an injunction ordering the FDA to drop its approval of the drug.

This would essentially block the drug’s use nationwide, at least temporarily while the federal judge hears the case.

Pro-choice advocates demonstrated last month in front of the courthouse in what they called a “Sounding the Alarm” movement.

“You don’t know how bad it was before abortion was legal. I had friends that lost their aunts, their mothers, their sisters and their girlfriends to unsafe illegal abortions and that’s what we’re being pushed to,” said Claudia Stravato, instructor of political science for West Texas A&M University.

A former federal prosecutor states her concerns of one judge issuing a nationwide injunction.

“There are some potential fixes here. Congress could step in, they could order that any seeking of a nationwide injunction would have to go, for example, to a three judge panel instead of just a single judge. But this is a lot of power in the hands of one person,” said Jennifer Rodgers, former federal prosecutor.

Both sides will have two-hours to present their argument on Wednesday, March 15, according to court filings.

The judge’s first ruling on the case will only focus on the preliminary injunction request.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New in Amarillo: Latin food options come to town
New in Amarillo: Latin food options come to town
Valentin Pacheco Moncada
Man arrested after shooting, hitting vehicle over the weekend in Amarillo, police say
Man arrested after a police chase in Dumas resulting a deputy vehicle being hit on Sunday.
Suspect arrested after police chase in Dumas, hitting deputy with car
An Amarillo Federal Judge has scheduled the first hearing this week for a case to undo approval...
Federal Judge in Amarillo holds hearing on fate of abortion-pill
Visa, Mastercard, and Discover recently paused a decision to categorize purchases at gun shops.
Amarillo gun shop owners on credit card tracking

Latest News

Cacique Foods will be hosting a hiring fair in Hodgetown for those interested in a career with...
Cacique Foods hosting walk-in hiring fair at Hodgetown
Judge Thomas West sentenced Ricky Ortegon Jr. to 15 years in prison – a sentence that will...
Waco felon pleads guilty to murder after paralyzed shooting victim dies 14 years later
The Lions Club District 2-T1 will be debuting its newest commitment to disaster relief service...
Lions Club to debut disaster relief food trailer at Annual St. Patrick’s day in Shamrock
Borger Fire Department is mourning the passing of Lieutenant Kirk.
Memorial Service being held for Borger Fire Department Lieutenant