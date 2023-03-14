Who's Hiring?
Lions Club to debut disaster relief food trailer at Annual St. Patrick’s day in Shamrock

The Lions Club District 2-T1 will be debuting its newest commitment to disaster relief service “Lions Alert,” a fully equipped mobile kitchen.(Source: Shamrock Texas)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHAMROCK, Texas (KFDA) - The Lions Club District 2-T1 will be debuting its newest commitment to disaster relief service “Lions Alert,” a fully equipped mobile kitchen.

The Lion Heath Hodge along with other Lions were able to raise more than $156,000 in donations for the completion of this project.

This mobile kitchen will be deployed to disasters not only in the Texas Panhandle, but across the state and nation as support allows.

It will also help feed first responders and disaster victims, as it will be able to feed up to 1,000 people a day.

The features of this 40-foot-long trailer include:

  • 8 x 8 ft. Walk-in Cooler
  • Double stack convection oven
  • 6 Burner stove with commercial oven
  • 30 Gallon Tilt Skillet
  • 36 in. Flat Griddle
  • Two Fryolators
  • Warming oven
  • Fresh Water Tank
  • Vented Wastewater Tank
  • Two Generators
  • Two Propane Tanks

The public is invited to see the Lions Alert trailer at the 76th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade this Saturday March 18, at 10:30 a.m. in Shamrock.

