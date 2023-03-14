G.O.A.T. of the Week: Jedd Phillips

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Basketball season is over in the Texas panhandle, and it was a successful first season for the West Plains Wolves boys team. The Wolves overcame injuries and inexperience and secured a spot in the playoffs.

One player head coach Kendall Cogburn has to thank for getting the younger players mentally ready for that successful district run is Jedd Phillips.

“Whether it was a shootaround or open gym or whatever it might’ve been, he was always here.” Coach Cogburn said of Phillips’ work ethic. “I think that’s kind of when you start to build that trust in somebody, especially being our only senior this year. We just knew we were gonna rely on him just to give us some veteran leadership.”

“Trying just to give the best example to the younger kids.” Phillips said of why he puts in so much work for West Plains. “Just hoping that once I leave here that they just continue to keep getting better doing what I try to show them.”

One of the most special elements of joining West plains for Jedd was the opportunity to be closer to his brothers. Phillips knows as he heads off to college, finding quality time together with them is going to become a little tougher.

“We’ve always grown up with each other, really close.” Phillips said of his relationship with his siblings. “He’s always told me he wants to play with me he wants to walk the halls with me and it was almost like a dream come true. It was just really amazing to be able to do that and my little brother, he’s a freshman. He’s told me since he learned that we could be in high school together that he’s wanted to be in the same high school as me... I’ve just been like cherishing every moment with them.”

After spending a year with the new program, Phillips is confident that the future is bright for the Wolves.

“I think it’s going to good because I’ll be the only one leaving.” He said. “People coming up are just really good... I can’t wait to see what West Plains can be in the next few years.”

