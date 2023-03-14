Despite safety concerns, Panhandle residents travel to Mexico for spring break

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Despite safety concerns in Mexico, travel agents in the Panhandle say spring break travel is still booming.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has urged residents to avoid travelling to Mexico during spring break and beyond.

“The Mexican drug cartels represent a significant threat to anyone who travels into Mexico and that’s why, just with the volatile nature of these organizations and increased violence in Mexico, we strongly urge to avoid traveling to Mexico,” said Lt. Christopher Olivarez, Texas DPS.

Amarillo Travel Network says Mexico is always a popular spring break destination and it still is with recent crime.

“We have personally not had anyone cancel any trips... right now, we have, I would say a handful of families that are currently like just in the Cancun area,” said Samarah Meil, owner, Amarillo Travel Network.

Texas DPS is urging Texans to not travel anywhere in Mexico including those resort areas.

“The Mexican drug cartels still have a heavy influence in those particular areas, so it’s always important to make sure you just be aware of your surroundings, travel in groups, also register with the U.S. Consulate or the embassy, as well before your departure, but of course, we strongly urge just to avoid, you know, traveling to Mexico at all costs at this particular moment,” said Olivarez.

With spring break, DPS also wants to remind you about the increase of fentanyl coming in across the border.

“Avoid any potential pills or even buying pills at pharmacies in Mexico,” said Olivarez.

Texas DPS understands many will still travel to these areas and urge you to remain vigilant and stay up to date with the changing travel warnings.

To view a map of the current warnings, click here.

