Clearing but Windy

The rain and snow that visited the area overnight is departing the area and skies are clearing. Highs later in the day should be near 60, but south winds are cranking up a bit and will gust over 30mph. Tomorrow both the temperature and wind will be escalating. Highs will rise into the mid 70s, but a dry SW wind will likely gust over 40mph and generate some wildfire danger. Our attention will then turn to a cold front moving in Thursday that will drop temps into the 40s and bring a a chane of rain and snow to the area.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.