Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Clearing but Windy

(KFDA)
By Dave Oliver
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The rain and snow that visited the area overnight is departing the area and skies are clearing. Highs later in the day should be near 60, but south winds are cranking up a bit and will gust over 30mph. Tomorrow both the temperature and wind will be escalating. Highs will rise into the mid 70s, but a dry SW wind will likely gust over 40mph and generate some wildfire danger. Our attention will then turn to a cold front moving in Thursday that will drop temps into the 40s and bring a a chane of rain and snow to the area.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New in Amarillo: Latin food options come to town
New in Amarillo: Latin food options come to town
Valentin Pacheco Moncada
Man arrested after shooting, hitting vehicle over the weekend in Amarillo, police say
Man arrested after a police chase in Dumas resulting a deputy vehicle being hit on Sunday.
Suspect arrested after police chase in Dumas, hitting deputy with car
An Amarillo Federal Judge has scheduled the first hearing this week for a case to undo approval...
Federal Judge in Amarillo holds hearing on fate of abortion-pill
A temporary restraining order was placed on a woman, prohibiting her from practicing midwifery...
Amarillo woman receives temporary restraining order, accused of practicing midwifery without license

Latest News

Shelden Web Graphic
Morning Moisture
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Scattered Showers and Snowflakes
Scattered Showers And Snowflakes
Shelden Web Graphic
Texas Panhandle Sampler