City council voted unanimously to spend about $2.5 million on supportive services

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo City Council voted unanimously today to largely spend $2.5 million on supportive services to relieve homelessness or prevent it.

Abou 15 percent of the total federal grant will go to administration and planning.

Earlier the city held consultations and performed a survey to get input on the planning. The council held a public comment period before the vote but nobody spoke.

The American Rescue Plan funds are part of the governments response to the COVID pandemic.

