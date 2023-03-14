Cacique Foods hosting walk-in hiring fair at Hodgetown
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Cacique Foods will be hosting a hiring fair in Hodgetown for those interested in a career with Cacique.
The company is actively looking to hire more than 75 employees to join their Amarillo team.
Those attending can expect to meet one-on-one with HR representatives who can share more about the company and it’s open positions.
The open positions include:
- Production Operators
- Parts Clerk
- Maintenance Tech Level 1
- Maintenance Planner
- Shift Supervisor
- Warehouse Jobs
- Material Handlers
- Shipping and Receiving Clerks
- Quality Lab Techs
The walk-in event will be on Thursday March 23, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hodgetown Ballpark Club Level.
For more information on current job openings and to learn how to apply, click here.
