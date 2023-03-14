Cacique Foods hosting walk-in hiring fair at Hodgetown

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Cacique Foods will be hosting a hiring fair in Hodgetown for those interested in a career with Cacique.

The company is actively looking to hire more than 75 employees to join their Amarillo team.

Those attending can expect to meet one-on-one with HR representatives who can share more about the company and it’s open positions.

The open positions include:

Production Operators

Parts Clerk

Maintenance Tech Level 1

Maintenance Planner

Shift Supervisor

Warehouse Jobs

Material Handlers

Shipping and Receiving Clerks

Quality Lab Techs

The walk-in event will be on Thursday March 23, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hodgetown Ballpark Club Level.

For more information on current job openings and to learn how to apply, click here.

