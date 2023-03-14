Who's Hiring?
Area Agency on Aging offering free Educational Seminar for ages 65 and older Medicare

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Area Agency and Aging will be offering a free Educational Seminar for individuals new to Medicare or turning the age of 65.

The program offered will all be the same, just different dates and times.

The events will be held at the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission at SW 8th for the following:

  • Thursday Match 16, at 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, March 21 at 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The focus for these events is for future Medicare Beneficiaries turning 65 who will have an opportunity to learn about basics of Medicare.

To register, call Area Agency on Aging at (806) 331-2227 or (806) 642-6008.

Seating is limited and a web option will be available for professionals.

