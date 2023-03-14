American Quarter Horse Association opens ‘Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy’ exhibit

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The American Quarter Horse Association is inviting the public to their current exhibit - “Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy.”

The exhibit features photographs of working horseman - and the hardships they overcame to produce a lasting legacy.

“It captures the sweat, the muscle and the excitement that go into roping a calf or training a wild horse from the saddle. It’s a very beautiful exhibit,” said Nikki Silva, community outreach liaison for AQHA.

The Association plans to host a special event on March 31 at 6:30 p.m. to honor Hispanic culture with a unique performance by Tomas Garcilazo, a third generation charro.

The event will include: live music, folklórico dance group Rayénari, Mexican food sampling, A live art demonstration by Edgar Sotelo, and educational opportunities for children and adults.

“This gives us an opportunity to honor the working horseman, the vaquero, the charro, whoever they are that are out there working on that American Quarter Horse. We just want to honor them with this exhibit and with that event,” said Silva.

The exhibit runts through April 21.

