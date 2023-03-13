WT wins 13th straight en route to Sweet 16

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - WT defeated Angelo State 69-59 today in the Division II Men’s Basketball Regional Semifinal.

It was the second win over Angelo State in the last seven days, coming just one week after the Buffs defeated the Rams in the Lone Star Conference Championship.

Ryland Holt led the Buffs with 23 points and Julius Brown followed suit with 21.

After a neck-and-neck game, the Buffs took control with a 13-2 run with 13 minutes remaining in the second half.

The Buffs will face Black Hills State in the Sweet 16 in Canyon on Tuesday. Tipoff is at 7:00 p.m.

