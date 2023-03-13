Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Venue issues first statement after GloRilla concert deaths

A statement issued Saturday on behalf of the Rochester Main Street Armory and owner Scott...
A statement issued Saturday on behalf of the Rochester Main Street Armory and owner Scott Donaldson said Donaldson has consented to the city’s request to inspect the venue and is confident it followed all city codes.(NBC News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Operators of the western New York concert venue where three people were trampled to death in a crowd surge after a show by the rapper GloRilla say they are “devastated by the events” and cooperating with the city as it investigates.

A statement issued Saturday on behalf of the Rochester Main Street Armory and owner Scott Donaldson said Donaldson has consented to the city’s request to inspect the venue and is confident it followed all city codes.

The city temporarily shut down the former military armory by refusing to renew its entertainment license while criminal and regulatory investigations are underway.

Aisha Stephens, 35, of Syracuse, Rhondesia Belton, 33, of Buffalo, and Brandy Miller, 35, of Rochester, died and at least six people were injured after being caught up in a crush of concertgoers who surged toward the exits after the March 5 show.

Police said concertgoers described hearing what they believed to be gunshots, but no evidence of gunfire has been found. The venue’s main arena holds about 5,000 people.

Audience members rushed for the Main Street Armory’s exits because of unfounded fears of gunfire, authorities said. (WHAM, ATIYA HOLLEY, TWITTER, CNN)

“The Main Street Armory, Scott Donaldson, and his team are devastated by the events that occurred March 5, 2023. Our deepest condolences go out to the families, friends and loved ones of Rhondesia Belton, Brandy Miller and Aisha Stephens,” the written statement released by the law office Gallo & Iacovangelo said in part. “Over the years, the Armory has successfully hosted hundreds of events.”

It was the first public statement from the venue since the concert.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New in Amarillo: Latin food options come to town
New in Amarillo: Latin food options come to town
Valentin Pacheco Moncada
Man arrested after shooting, hitting vehicle over the weekend in Amarillo, police say
Spearman Fire Department responded to a rollover south of town
Spearman Fire Department responded to a rollover south of town
Tulia ISD has placed an employee on paid leave due to unprofessional relationship allegations...
Tulia ISD places employee on leave due to report of ‘improper’ relationship with student
The Moore County Sheriff’s office reports shots fired at officials during a car chase early...
Officers shot at during vehicle chase in Moore County

Latest News

Amarillo company finds 'alternative' for patients suffering from sleep apnea
Amarillo company ‘offers alternative’ for patients suffering with sleep apnea
One of the nation’s most prestigious art museums is creating a pipeline to the Panhandle.
Amarillo Museum of Art partners with Amon Carter Museum
If you’re looking to buy or sell, the Canyon Farmers’ Market is looking for new vendors.
Canyon Farmers’ Market new vendor registration opens Wednesday
Two boats, one overturned, sit on Blacks Beach, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in San Diego....
7 killed in capsized San Diego boats were Mexican migrants