TxDOT crews working on 9th Ave from Coulter to Loop 335 this evening

TxDOT crews will be working on multiple roads this Monday.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT crews will be working on multiple roads this Monday.

The following roads will be closed Monday, March 13:

On Monday, March 13, at 7 p.m. through 1 a.m. Tuesday, 9th Avenue will be closed from Coulter Street State Loop 335 to place storm drainage under 9th Avenue.

On Monday, March 13, the right lane of eastbound I-40 and the exit ramp to Bell Street will be closed for edge and slope repair at Avondale Street.

On Monday, March 13, the westbound lane of Cherry Avenue will be closed at US 87 for bridge repair.

