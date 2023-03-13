Texas Panhandle Sampler

Monday looks to stay cool today, with rain chances tonight. For the daytime hours, expect some light sprinkles early clearing to partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. Winds will turn out of the southeast, but highs will only climb into the high 40°s from Amarillo and off to the east, with high 50°s off to the west. Tonight, a small bit of energy in the atmosphere will prompt some good chances of showers and when it gets cool, some light snow flakes starting in the west, and moving east overnight into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will warm until Thursday before a sharp cool down.

