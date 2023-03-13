Texas Panhandle Sampler

Who's Hiring?
Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT
Monday looks to stay cool today, with rain chances tonight. For the daytime hours, expect some light sprinkles early clearing to partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. Winds will turn out of the southeast, but highs will only climb into the high 40°s from Amarillo and off to the east, with high 50°s off to the west. Tonight, a small bit of energy in the atmosphere will prompt some good chances of showers and when it gets cool, some light snow flakes starting in the west, and moving east overnight into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will warm until Thursday before a sharp cool down.

Tulia ISD has placed an employee on paid leave due to unprofessional relationship allegations...
TSA’s baggage scanners down at Rick Husband Airport
Officers shot at during vehicle chase in Moore County
Spearman Fire Department responded to a rollover south of town
Randall County jury sentences man to 24 years in prison for child sex crimes

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
