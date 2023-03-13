Suspect arrested after police chase in Dumas, hitting deputy with car

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man was arrested after a police chase in Dumas resulting the suspect hitting a deputy vehicle on Sunday.

According to officials, a deputy made a traffic stop on North Maddox for a traffic violation.

As the deputy was approaching the vehicle, the driver fled the scene and a pursuit began.

The release said, the driver of the vehicle began to drive erratically and led deputies through Dumas.

During the pursuit, the driver began to shoot at deputies, and was able to hit a Dumas police officer’s vehicle.

In an attempt to stop the vehicle, a deputy was able to perform a traffic maneuver which temporarily stopped the vehicle.

When the deputy got out of his patrol unit to approach the vehicle, the driver was able to accelerate the pickup truck and the back of the vehicle hit the deputy, causing him to fall to the ground.

Shortly after, the driver of the vehicle crashed the truck into a home and was able to get out of the vehicle, finding a pickup truck that a person, not associated with the crime, left running in order for the vehicle to get warm.

The driver once again led deputies on another short pursuit, until eventually abandoning that vehicle and leaving on foot.

Two drones were deployed, and a short time later the suspect was found inside a garage.

The suspect who was later identified as Heriberto Hernandez was arrested and taken to the Moore County Jail, where he was charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a deadly Weapon against a public servant.

No deputies or officers were harmed in the incident, other than minor injuries.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the crime, and more charges are pending.

If you have any information about this crime, or any videos, call the Moore County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 806-935-8477.

