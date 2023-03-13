SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Kenadee Winfrey, Colby Chandler and Mike Roden
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed todays interviews with Kenadee Winfrey, Colby Chandler, and Mike Roden on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
Kenadee Winfrey, Canyon alum, UNLV NCAA Tournament Qualifier:
We chat with Kenadee Winfrey about what its like heading into March Madness two years in a row, her time at UNLV and more!
Colby Chandler, West Plains Boy’s Baseball Coach:
We chat with Coach Chandler about his team’s performance during the Randy Keller Tournament in Hodgetown, and more!
Mike Roden, TPSN:
We chat with Mike Roden about his time and coverage of the local teams that went to San Antonio for the State Tournament and more!
