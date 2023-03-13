Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Kenadee Winfrey, Colby Chandler and Mike Roden

If you missed todays interviews with Kenadee Winfrey, Colby Chandler, and Mike Roden on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed todays interviews with Kenadee Winfrey, Colby Chandler, and Mike Roden on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Kenadee Winfrey, Canyon alum, UNLV NCAA Tournament Qualifier:

We chat with Kenadee Winfrey about what its like heading into March Madness two years in a row, her time at UNLV and more!

Colby Chandler, West Plains Boy’s Baseball Coach:

We chat with Coach Chandler about his team’s performance during the Randy Keller Tournament in Hodgetown, and more!

Mike Roden, TPSN:

We chat with Mike Roden about his time and coverage of the local teams that went to San Antonio for the State Tournament and more!

