Spearman Fire Department responded to a rollover south of town

Spearman Fire Department responded to a rollover south of town
Spearman Fire Department responded to a rollover south of town
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPEARMAN, Texas (KFDA) - The Spearman Fire Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident that happened just before midnight Saturday night.

Upon arrival, responders discovered a pickup truck that had rolled over into a farm field south of town.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officials have determined the scene safe but have transferred the case to Texas DPS for further investigation.

