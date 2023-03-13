Spearman Fire Department responded to a rollover south of town

SPEARMAN, Texas (KFDA) - The Spearman Fire Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident that happened just before midnight Saturday night.

Upon arrival, responders discovered a pickup truck that had rolled over into a farm field south of town.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officials have determined the scene safe but have transferred the case to Texas DPS for further investigation.

