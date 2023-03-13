Small Rain Chances

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Rain (and some light snow) chances come and go, as the temperatures go up and down. A few very early, very light showers are possible Monday morning. Clouds will come and go through the day. Then rain chances, with some light snow mixed in are possible Monday night into Tuesday morning. Any accumulation over a very light dusting is not expected. Wednesday will be a warm day with highs well into the 70s. The best chance for scattered showers will be on Thursday and through the rest of the week the temperatures fall back below average with highs in the 40s.

