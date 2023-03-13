Scattered Showers and Snowflakes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Clouds will increase through the evening on Monday the next storm system moves eastward from New Mexico and across the Panhandle. Rain chances increase overnight with scattered showers and some snow mixed in. Accumulating snow or large impacts are not expected through early Tuesday. Skies will clear from west to east through the morning on Tuesday as the storm moves by. Quiet and warm weather on Wednesday ahead of a cold that will drop highs into the 40s for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Rain chances increase again on Thursday and at the end of the weekend, when there is another chance for some light snow.

