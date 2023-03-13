Who's Hiring?
Officers shot at during vehicle chase in Moore County

The Moore County Sheriff's office reports shots fired at officials during a car chase early this morning.(Source: Moore County Sheriff's Office)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Moore County Sheriff’s office reports shots fired at officials during a car chase early this morning.

According to the Sheriff’s office, on Sunday March 12, at around 4 a.m., officials were involved in a vehicle chase, where the suspect fired shots at deputies.

During the pursuit, officials say the suspect got out of the truck and disposed of the gun.

The suspect has been taken into custody and the public is not at risk.

Officers are asking the public to please check their backyards for any possible weapons, especially those who live between the blocks of Cedar, Elm and Spruce.

Officials are also asking the public to please check surveillance cameras, as they also need help with video of the incident.

If anyone has any information, video of the incident, or has located the weapon, please call the Moore County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 935-4145.

Those that would like to remain anonymous, can submit a tip to Moore County Crime Stoppers Inc. by clicking here, or by calling 806-935-8477.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

