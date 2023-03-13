AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Northwest Texas Healthcare System is hosting the Better Breathers Club, a therapy class for people with chronic lung disease.

The Better Breathers Club is an initiative from the American Lung Association that provides education, support, and a sense of connection to others living with chronic lung disease.

Pat Gray, RN will be the guest speaker for the event, he’ll be presenting “Chair Yoga” a way to exercise for those who are limited in their ability to move.

This exercise is also great for those with breathing issues, Parkinson’s, Arthritis, and other debilitating issues.

The session is scheduled for Wednesday March 15, at 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Community Lecture Room at Northwest Hospital.

The class is open to the public at no cost.

For more information you can call (806) 351-5864.

