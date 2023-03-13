New in Amarillo: Latin food options come to town

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - From Latin food to Latin drinks, there are a few new options for you to try.

Mi Gente

Mi Gente has opened a brick-and-mortar location on Buchanan Street.

It is open from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for lunch and 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. for dinner on Friday and Saturday.

“We’re not like anybody in town. And in order for you to find that out. You got to come through and check it out and give your own personal opinion,” said Paul Leal, owner and chef at Mi Gente. “Everything that we have on our menu is not something that you’ll find here. Definitely. So you come through try it.”

From sweet Nutella empanadas to savory tacos, Mi Gente is inspired by a variety of Latin communities.

“I’m Mexican and Native American and being around the guys that are from all different walks of different Latin America, that’s kind of what inspired me, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Honduras, you know, those little places,” said Leal. “All Latin places kind of gave me that inspiration. So I took all that and then made a menu.”

Senor Braceros

Braceros has opened a new location named Senor Braceros.

It is different than other locations because it has a different menu focusing on breakfast all day.

Management says you don’t see a lot of places with a traditional Latin breakfast in Amarillo.

They are also looking to make some new additions to the location around summertime.

The restaurant is located at 1915 E. I-40 Highway.

El Rincón de la Cruda

A new Latin-themed bar is open on South Osage.

El Rincón de la Cruda has a small snack bar menu with its main focus being its many tequila-based drinks.

“We try to offer our drinks, especially the drinks that they’re not around other places. That way they can try them and they can see the difference. And once they drink that, I think they feel like they drink a little bit of a taste of Mexico or back to Mexico,” said Aris Lupercio, owner and store manager at El Rincón de la Cruda.

The idea of the bar is to replicate what it is like to go to a restaurant in Mexico.

