Man arrested after shooting, hitting vehicle over the weekend in Amarillo, police say

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man was arrested after police said a victim was shot at and his vehicle was rammed over the weekend in Amarillo.

No injuries were reported.

Amarillo Police Department said 26-year-old Valentin Pacheco Moncada was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On Saturday about 2:04 a.m., police were called about an aggravated assault in the area of Southeast 10th Avenue and South Houston Street.

The 22-year-old victim told police that he was at a bar in the area when he and another man, later identified as Moncada, argued.

Police were told that Moncada got into a silver Ford truck and rammed the victim’s vehicle before leaving.

When the victim saw Moncada again in the 1300 block of Southeast 10th Avenue, Moncada rammed the victim’s vehicle again.

The victim told police that Moncada also shot at him and struck his vehicle before leaving.

Officers found shell casings in the area and bullet strikes on the victim’s vehicle.

An officer who was patrolling at Interstate 40 and South Washington Street saw a silver Ford truck driving erratically and hitting a curb.

Police stopped the vehicle in the area of South Washington Street and Wolflin Avenue and identified the driver as Moncada.

Police connected him to the incident and found he was in possession of a firearm.

Moncada was booked into Potter County jail.

