Lefors under a boil water notice

The city of Lefors is under a boil water notice.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEFORS, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Lefors is under a boil water notice.

The notice was issued today because of a loss of water pressure in the system.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the Lefors Municipal Water System to tell the public.

The water may contain bacteria and can be harmful to consume or cook with.

Any water used for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled for two minutes.

Lefors officials will notify when the boil water notice is lifted.

