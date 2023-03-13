Hutton Sharp leading sharp turnaround for Lady Rebels soccer

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa Lady Rebels are turning things around on the soccer pitch.

In 2023, the Lady Rebels set their best overall record, best district record, most district points, most goalscorers and most clean sheets all in over 10 years.

With the regular season over, it’s safe to say this is not the same Lady Rebels of years past.

“I feel like it’s dramatically changed over the years,” senior Lily Gowdy said. “Sharp has really grown as a person and a coach himself. He’s really developed what works for this team and what doesn’t. He’s really helped this team grow emotionally and physically. I think that’s why we’ve done so well this year.”

She’s talking about Head Coach Hutton Sharp. The program’s sharp turnaround happened all within two years of his hire, and when asked about their success, players credit him first and foremost.

“I’m just very appreciative of Coach Sharp, he’s made us a closer team than any of the previous years,” junior Selena Martinez said. “If you mess up, he doesn’t just take you off the field. He tells you what you need to do better and then he lets you go out and do it.”

Sharp says all of those records could date back even further, but he only has reliable data for the last 10. While setting records is exciting, that’s not what it’s about for the second-year coach.

“My most important goal is just to make sure that everyone enjoys playing soccer,” Sharp said. “At the end of the day, this is a game. We’re here to have fun. I want to win, winning is super fun, but at the end of the day, I want everyone to have good memories of just being part of a great program.”

