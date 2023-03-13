Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Federal Judge in Amarillo holds hearing on fate of abortion-pill

An Amarillo Federal Judge has scheduled the first hearing this week for a case to undo approval...
An Amarillo Federal Judge has scheduled the first hearing this week for a case to undo approval of an abortion drug.(Source: Associated Press)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo Federal Judge has scheduled the first hearing this week for a case to undo approval of an abortion drug.

The hearing will allow lawyers for the Justice Department and the company that makes the drug and groups that challenge the drug to argue their position before the U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk.

The lawsuit is seeking to revoke Food and Drug Administrations approval of mifepristone, one of two drugs used in a medication abortion.

According to a release, Alliance Defending Freedom filed the lawsuit in November on behalf of four antiabortion medical organizations and four doctors who say they have treated patients with mifepristone.

The FDA has repeatedly deemed the two-step medication abortion protocol to be safe and effective. Although, the lawsuit argues that the regulatory agency never should have approved mifepristone back in 2000, claiming the government purposely ignored what the plaintiffs contend are harmful side effects.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New in Amarillo: Latin food options come to town
New in Amarillo: Latin food options come to town
Valentin Pacheco Moncada
Man arrested after shooting, hitting vehicle over the weekend in Amarillo, police say
Man arrested after a police chase in Dumas resulting a deputy vehicle being hit on Sunday.
Suspect arrested after police chase in Dumas, hitting deputy with car
Spearman Fire Department responded to a rollover south of town
Spearman Fire Department responded to a rollover south of town
The Moore County Sheriff’s office reports shots fired at officials during a car chase early...
Officers shot at during vehicle chase in Moore County

Latest News

Northwest Texas Healthcare System is hosting the Better Breathers Club, a therapy class for...
Northwest Texas Healthcare System hosting Better Breathers Club therapy class
Amarillo company finds 'alternative' for patients suffering from sleep apnea
Amarillo company ‘offers alternative’ for patients suffering with sleep apnea
One of the nation’s most prestigious art museums is creating a pipeline to the Panhandle.
Amarillo Museum of Art partners with Amon Carter Museum
If you’re looking to buy or sell, the Canyon Farmers’ Market is looking for new vendors.
Canyon Farmers’ Market new vendor registration opens Wednesday