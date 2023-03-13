Canyon Farmers’ Market new vendor registration opens Wednesday

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - If you’re looking to buy or sell, the Canyon Farmers’ Market is looking for new vendors.

The Canyon Farmers’ Market supports local growers, artisans, and bakers by connecting community and producers through commerce and education.

“We’ve been here 10 years, doing this for 10 seasons as a way for people to deliver their locally grown produce, their local stuff, their local jams/jellies. It’s a way to give back to the community,” said Keith Flood, VP of Media Relations for the Canyon Farmers’ Market.

For it’s 10th season, the Canyon Farmers’ Market opens every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon starting June 17, and running through September 30.

“We’ve made it 10 years and we’re just looking for more vendors especially produce. If you’ve got something you want to bring, something you like, especially baked goods, homemade goods, contact us,” said Flood.

The market is on the southside of the Canyon Town Square and this year, the market figures to be bigger than ever.

New vendor registration opens on Wednesday, but spots are limited. The application will remain open until April 15, or until spots are filled.

