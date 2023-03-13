Who's Hiring?
Buffs face off against Black Hills State in South Central Regional Championship

WT Basketball Head Coach Tom Brown
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Buffs continue dancing this postseason after a win over Angelo State on Sunday, 69-59. They now advance to the South Central Regional Championship where WT will face off against Black Hills State, looking to advance to the Elite Eight for the third time in the past four years.

The Buffs coming into this match up coming off of a stellar performance over the Rams on Sunday. Ryland Holt tallying a season-high of 23 points and Julius Brown recorded his 9th 20-point performance of the season.

The Yellow Jackets of Black Hills coming in after they took down No. 2 Fort Lewis in the South Central Regional Semifinals on Sunday.

Even as the No. 1 seed, the Buffs are aware that this will not be an easy task.

“Well they have the two-time regional player of the year Joel Scott. That guy is just ridiculously good. We’re just expecting a war again just like Angelo. They are not the same defensively, but offensively they present a lot of problems, so it’ll be a different style of game, but definitely back and forth still,” Assistant Coach David Chalovich said.

Since WT is the No. 1 seed, they are hosting the entire South Central Regional Tournament at the First United Bank Center in Canyon. The Championship game will be Tuesday at 7 p.m.

